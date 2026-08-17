Assam: Woman killed, three injured in road accident in Tangla

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: A woman was killed and three others, including a child, were injured in a road accident at Ratanpur under Tangla Police Station in Udalguri district on Saturday night.

According to local residents, the accident occurred at around 8.30 pm when a four-wheeler travelling from Paneri towards Tangla reportedly hit a road bridge at Ratanpur.

The deceased was identified as Nilakshi Devi, 30. The injured were identified as Bidyut Bikash Sharma, 36, a homeopathic doctor from Tangla who was driving the vehicle; Mitali Devi, 29; and four-year-old Dibyashree Borthakur, daughter of the deceased.

All the injured were initially taken to Tangla Community Health Centre and were later referred to Udalguri Civil Hospital for further treatment.

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