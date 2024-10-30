Assam: Woman Shot By Forest Guards In Lumding While Gathering Firewood

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate incident, a woman in Lanka of Hojai, Assam, was critically injured after being shot at by forest guards when she entered the forest area to collect firewood.

The injured woman was recognized as Khudeja Khatun. She and seven other women went to a forest in Lumding to collect firewood.

The women in the Deben Gaon area constantly collect firewood from the forest, and it's a regular practice in the region.

Despite that, the on-duty forest guards shot at them during their visit to the forest, possibly because they may have suspected the women of being poachers.