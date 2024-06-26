Assam: Women Arrested with Fake Indian Currency Notes

Biswanath: Assam Police was able to arrest a woman and recover Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from her possession. She was found carrying notes of denomination more than Rs 3.5 lakhs when she was arrested.

The incident took place in the Biswanath district of Assam where a woman was nabbed with Fake Indian Currency Notes from a bus. The fake notes were seized from the bus named "Anamika" travelling from Biswanath Chariali to Lakhimpur. Pawan Gayan, the officer-in-charge of Biswanath Chariali Sadar police station, led the operation. The team was able to confiscate counterfeit notes totalling Rs 3,50,500 from the woman. The woman transporting the fake notes was identified as Minara Begum. She is known for her involvement in the distribution of fake currency and resides in Islampur No. 2, Bongalmara, Lakhimpur district.

The seized counterfeit notes, all in Rs 500 denominations, were discovered in a bag she had brought from Nagaon. Currently, the police are conducting further interrogations with Minara Begum regarding the seized currency.

Previously, an operation was carried out by STF Assam at Puberun Path under the jurisdiction of Hatigaon Police Station. The operation was led by Inspector Kapil Pathak and resulted in the apprehension of one individual.

A total of 371 notes worth Rs 500, mobile handsets, and other items were recovered from his possession.

Earlier this month, the Special Task Force (STF) has acted decisively against illicit drug activities collaborating with officials from the Hatigaon Police Station. A targeted operation was then orchestrated which resulted in the arrest of two individuals suspected of drug peddling.

Their actions were prompted by reliable intelligence and the operation quickly began. It terminated in a raid in the Dakhingaon area of Guwahati Assam. During this raid, authorities took into custody Babidul Haque (26) and Nur Mohammad (24). These individuals originated from the Barpeta district but lived in Hatigaon. It was there they allegedly directed their illicit trade.