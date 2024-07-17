Assam: Women With Heroin Detained By The Special Task Force In Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A 23-year-old woman in possession of suspected heroin vials was detained by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police in Jalukbari, Guwahati, on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Riju Begum and suspected of being a drug peddler. She was apprehended based on the inputs regarding a potential deal.
The authorities conducted a raid on Riju's residence and detained her. While searching her house, they discovered a considerable amount of suspected heroin.
The Special Task Force claimed they seized 32 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 52.5 grams.
Apart from that, the STF recovered 6 empty vials, a mobile phone, and Rs 2300 in cash.
An investigation is ongoing, and a case has been filed.
Earlier last month, the Cachar police seized a huge quantity of heroin in the state. The price of the confiscated narcotic substances in the international black market had been estimated to be not less than Rs. 12.5 crore, claimed Nomal Mahatta, the SP of the Cachar district, in a press conference.
The police team recovered 150 soap cases from a mini truck near Digorkhal on the Assam-Meghalaya border. The soap cases were filled with suspected heroin, weighing 1.881 kilos.
The vehicle was coming from Churachandpur, Manipur. Three people were arrested in this case, out of whom two are from Manipur and another a resident of Bihar, informed Mahatta. This batch of contraband substances would be around Rs. 9.5 crore in the black market, said the SP.
In another incident, police apprehended two people during a raid at Katigorah, where 50 soap cases containing 561 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession. Both the drug peddlers were from the Katigorah area, and the price of the seized substances would be around Rs. 3 crore, Mahatta said.
