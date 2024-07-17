Assam: Women With Heroin Detained By The Special Task Force In Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A 23-year-old woman in possession of suspected heroin vials was detained by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police in Jalukbari, Guwahati, on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Riju Begum and suspected of being a drug peddler. She was apprehended based on the inputs regarding a potential deal.

The authorities conducted a raid on Riju's residence and detained her. While searching her house, they discovered a considerable amount of suspected heroin.

The Special Task Force claimed they seized 32 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 52.5 grams.