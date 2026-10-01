Assam Women’s Commission Chairperson Angoorlata Deka Reviews Safety Initiatives in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Assam State Women's Commission Chairperson Angoorlata Deka on Wednesday held a review meeting at the Goalpara District Commissioner's office to assess measures being taken for women's empowerment, safety, and protection in the district. Goalpara District Commissioner Prodip Timung, Senior Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta, District Development Commissioner Pranab Kumar Borah, additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and officials from various concerned departments attended the meeting.

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