Assam Women's University IQAC Organizes "Setubandhan 2024" Annual Parent-Teacher Meet

JORHAT: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Assam Women’s University organized “Setubandhan 2024”, the annual Parents-Teacher Meet at the university campus recently. The programme started with the inaugural speech by Dr. Prashanta Puzari, Director, IQAC who referred to role of the parents and their suggestions in the development of the institution and anticipated cooperation from everyone. The Registrar Tapan Kumar Gohain, ACS, in his address to the parents of the students referred to the qualitative aspects of education facilitated by the university. The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar in her speech delineated a comprehensive overview of the university with special emphasis on women’s capability to take decisions on their own through education.

Niharika Baruah, president of AWUPGSU shared her experiences as a student of the university. The interaction sessions facilitated open discussions on various aspects such as academic progress, extracurricular activities, and overall well-being of the students. More than 200 parents and guardians participated in the programme. Santosh Kumar Rajak, Member of IQAC delivered the vote of thanks. The programme was coordinated by Bijoy Gogoi along with other IQAC members. Following the main meeting, the parents also visited the concerned departments and participated in the departmental meets.

Also Read: Assam: Meet for peaceful celebration of Durga Puja held in Sonitpur

Also Watch: