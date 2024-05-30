Assam Women’s University signs MoU with Mirai Japanese Learning Centre

JORHAT: Assam Women’s University, (AWU) Jorhat arrived at an agreement through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mirai Japanese Learning Centre. The MoU was signed in the presence of Registrar Tapan Kumar Gohain, Vice Chancellor Dr Ajanta Borgohian Rajkonwar and Hemanta Kumar Mazumdar and Dr Bidit Kumar Gogoi of Mirai. Mirai Japanese Learning Centre is a Guwahati-based corporate entity which was formed in 2017 with the purpose of facilitating specialized language coaching for Japanese language with proficiency in writing, reading and speaking Japanese along with initiation into the country’s mannerisms, culture, business etiquette etc. As per the MoU, Assam Women’s University will support and coordinate with Mirai Japanese Learning Centre in mobilization of candidates in identified job role in Japan in the specified and non-specified skilled work sector. Assam Women’s University will provide infrastructure for training, conducting interviews and related activities under the ‘Up-skilling youth of Assam by imparting job-oriented Japanese language and culture training’ programme.

