Assam Information Commission to Hold RTI Appeal Hearings in Barak Valley

GUWAHATI: The Assam Information Commission (AIC) has taken a slew of measures to generate awareness about the Right to Information (RTI) Act and expedite the disposal of appeal cases in a time-bound manner.

For the first time in the history of the Commission, appeal cases will be heard outside Guwahati. During RTI Week, beginning October 6, 2026, State Chief Information Commissioner Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, IAS (Retd), will personally hear appellants in Sribhumi, Hailakandi and Silchar. He will also attend several awareness programmes and interact with Public Information Officers (PIOs) in the other districts of the Barak Valley. The State Chief Information Commissioner said similar programmes would be organised in all districts of Assam in a phased manner to generate awareness about the RTI Act, stated a press release.

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