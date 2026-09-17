Assam: Workers Protest at Annapurna Group Plant Over Alleged Sale of Expired Soft Drinks

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Questions over alleged relabelling and sale of expired soft drinks surfaced at a beverage manufacturing unit at Manpur under Palasbari LAC on Tuesday, as a section of workers, locals and members of various organisations staged a protest outside the premises.

The protestors alleged that expired food products, including packets of the soft drink brand ‘Fundazz,’ were being repackaged with fresh expiry-date labels and subsequently released into the market. They claimed that some of the products were manufactured last year and alleged that the original labels were being removed and replaced with new ones after expiry.

Raising slogans against the management of Harvestland Beverages Pvt. Ltd., an Annapurna Group company, the protesters demanded an end to the alleged irregularities and sought action from the concerned authorities. They also raised slogans demanding payment of pending wages to workers.

The protesters further alleged that similar complaints regarding alleged irregularities and foul odour from the unit had been raised by locals and workers on several occasions in the past. They expressed resentment over what they claimed was a lack of adequate response from the concerned authorities.

The protesters called for an investigation by the concerned departments into the alleged relabelling of expired products and other complaints against the unit.

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