Nine Gorkha organisations unite in Digboi to honour eminent neurologist Dr Narayan Upadhyaya

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DIGBOI: A deep sense of loss swept through the Gorkha community of Digboi on Wednesday as nine Gorkha bodies representing religious, student, women’s, and socio-cultural organisations came together to pay a wide-ranging tribute to eminent neurologist and former Principal-in-Charge of Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, Dr Narayan Upadhyaya, whose passing on September 13 has been mourned as the loss of a distinguished physician, revered mentor, and deeply grounded community figure. A solemn condolence meeting organised by the Nepali Bishnu Mandir Committee, Digboi, was held at the committee auditorium, bringing together representatives of the participating organisations, close and distant relatives, senior citizens, friends, and well-wishers of the departed physician.

The nine participating Gorkha bodies were the Nepali Bishnu Mandir Committee, Digboi; Nepali Kali Mandir Committee, Itabhata; Agreement Line Durga Puja Committee, Central Digboi; All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union, Digboi Anchalik Committee; Nari Kalyan Samiti, Digboi; Nari Ekta Samiti; Shani Mandir Management Committee, Golai; Gaurishankar Mandir Committee, Balijan; and Bhadreshwar Mandir Committee, Dhekiyajan.

Narayan Jaishy, President of the Nepali Bishnu Mandir Committee, in his speech, spoke at length about Dr Upadhyaya’s early academic achievements, professional journey, and innovative ideas that influenced people across the community.

Siva Upadhyay, nephew of the deceased physician, also spoke on the occasion and described Dr Narayan Upadhyay’s demise as an ‘irreparable loss’ to the entire state of Assam.

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