Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association wants new candidate from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat

DIBRUGARH: The Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA), Dibrugarh district unit has urged BJP not to field incumbent Dibrugarh MP Rameswar Teli as its candidate from Dibrugarh constituency.

Addressing a press conference here, Bimal Bagh, president, ATTSA, Dibrugarh said, “We don’t want Rameswar Teli to contest from Dibrugarh seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections because he failed to address the issues of the tea tribe in his last 10-year term. We don’t want him again from Dibrugarh. We have urged BJP to give a new face this time to raise our burning issues.”

“If BJP again fields Rameswar Teli from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat then we will stop BJP leaders from entering tea garden areas. We are very much dissatisfied with him because he failed to address the burning issues of the tea tribe in the parliament. We have never seen him raising our issues in the parliament,” Bagh stated.

He said, “Instead of Rameswar Teli, BJP should place a new candidate from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat. He didn’t raise his voice for the tea tribe people. We are fighting for ST status, land patta and many other burning issues but after knowing everything Rameswar Teli remained as a ‘mute spectator’ and didn’t utter a voice in support of these genuine demands.”

The tea tribe’s people play a major role during the elections and in upper Assam they are the deciding factor because they have a good chunk of population. Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency is one of the major constituency in Assam where tea garden candidates were given first priority.

“Rameswar Teli didn’t think for the welfare of our people because in the last 10 years, he did nothing for our people. Many tea garden’s lands were sold but the Dibrugarh MP didn’t utter a word. Till date, many tea garden workers didn’t get their PF from the company and most of the workers have died but justice has not been served to the family,” said Lakhindra Kurmi, secretary, Dibrugarh district.

He said, “Land brokers and tea garden owners are selling garden land but the Dibrugarh MP after knowing everything didn’t utter a word in the issue. 500 bighas of Bokel tea gaden land, and 64 bighas of Suraj tea estate land were sold. There are many tea estates in Dibrugarh where tea garden lands were sold.”

