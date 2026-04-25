Assam: Workshop on 'Accounts & Activity Management' held at Bodoland University

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KOKRAJHAR: A daylong workshop on 'Accounts and Activity Management' was held in the Department of Chemistry, Bodoland University, organized by the National Service Scheme (NSS) Cell of the university.

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof Babu Lal Ahuja, Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University, and attended by 31 programme officers, assistant programme officers, and office assistants of 21 colleges affiliated to Bodoland University.

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