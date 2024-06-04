Assam: Workshop on ‘Decentralised renewable energy technologies to strengthen the fishery value chain in Assam’ held in Nagaon

NAGAON: A day-long district level stakeholder workshop on ‘Decentralised renewable energy technologies to strengthen the fishery value chain in Assam’ was organized.

The workshop was organized by ‘Kalong-Kapili’, a pioneer NGO that is working for promoting aquaculture in grassroots people in Assam and North-East region and also serving as the brand ambassador of Department of Fisheries, Government of Assam and supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, the German Agency for International Cooperation.

The workshop was initiated with a brief note by Jyotish Talukder, Director of ‘Kalong-Kapili’ in which Talukdar emphasized the need to scale up the DRE technologies for fish farmers of the state, urging the participants to scale up the activities through their support and also mentioned that the DRE technologies not only enhance the production but also it will help to be a part of a climate resilient approach to maintain environmental sustainability.

Dr Pradeep Chandra Bhuyan, Dean of College of Fisheries, Assam Agriculture University, Raha, Rajendra Perna, DDM, NABARD and Dr Niranjan Deka, principal scientist as well as Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon attended the workshop as invited key resource persons.

