Assam: Aryabhatta Science Centres organized annual block-level competitions in Tinsukia District

TINSUKIA: The Aryabhatta Science Centres (ASC) of Tinsukia district under ASTEC, Science Technology & Climate Change Department, Government of Assam will hold ASC Block level annual activity programme like science-based model making, extempore speech, poster drawing and innovative idea competitions for students of Upper Primary (Class VI-VIII) and Secondary level (Class IX-XI) on June 8, stated in a letter issued by Kabita Deka Inspector of Schools Tinsukia to all head of institutions.

The ASC block level competitions will be held in 4 ASC blocks namely Sadiya (Sadiya Education Block-Chapakhowa Town High School), Saikhowa (Kakopathar ED-Megela HS School), Kakopathar (Kakopathar ED- Tongana High School), Hapjan (Hapjan ED-Gopal Krishna Girls High School) and Guijan (Hapjan ED-Borguri High School). The letter further requested the head of the institutions to depute a guide teacher along with 3 competitors in each category while the Tinsukia district ASC Coordinator Diganta Bhajoni informed that the competition under Margherita and Itakhuli blocks will be held in 2nd phase.

