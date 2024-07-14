Assam: Reel Drama announces premiere of suspense thriller series – Khudha ...the Hunger

Season 1 begins today

Guwahati: Reel Drama, the premier OTT platform, is thrilled to announce the release of its highly anticipated series Khudha...the Hunger, based on the celebrated novel by Ranju Hazarika. The series will be available for streaming starting July 14, 2024, promising an enthralling experience for viewers.

The trailer for the series was released at the Guwahati Press Club on July 13.

Khudha...the Hunger weaves a gripping tale of suspense and mystery, adapted from the notable novel by Ranju Hazarika. The screenplay has been penned by Tapajit Dutta Borah.

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring superstar Ravi Sharma, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Pradip Nishith, Bhagwat Pritam, Debojit Hazarika, Podmarag Goswami, Gourav Borah, Dhruv, Rajiv Kro, Pranami Borah, Ishan Hazarika, Gitartha Sharma, Ashrumani Borah, Meenakshi Borah, Manoj Gogoi, Ranjeevlal Boruah, Prasanta Goswami, Bishal Gogoi, Bibek Barua, Parameswar, and others. The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Roy, and produced by Kuheli Das Gupta and Sumit Das Gupta, whose commitment to quality and excellence is evident throughout the production.

The music and sound for the series are composed by Nabarun Borah, the cinematography is led by DOP Pradip Daimari, and editing and colour correction are done by Goutam Majumdar.

The art director was Jyoti Shankar Bhattacharya, makeup was done by Biswajit Kalita, and the assistant directors are Bitopan Mahanta (chief), Dibyahash Sharma, Tapan Borah, and Simismita Talukdar, a press release said.

