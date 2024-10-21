Assam: Workshop on GeM Portal held in Goalpara College

A correspondent

Goalpara: In a significant move to enhance transparency and streamline procurement processes, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) Assam under the Higher Education Department, Assam is actively working to enroll all colleges and universities in the state on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. As part of this initiative, a training session was held on Sunday at the Goalpara College, where representatives from all the colleges of Goalpara Bongaigaon and Dhubri districts participated.

Dr Subhash Barman Principal of Goalpara College and incharge of West Goalpara College inaugurated the daylong workshop.

In his inaugural address, Dr Barman emphasized the importance of adopting the GeM portal, a statewide initiative spearheaded under the leadership of Narayan Konwar, Commissioner of Education and Mission Director RUSA to ensure a more efficient and corruption-free procurement system in all higher education institutions across Assam.

Dr Barman highlighted the benefits of the GeM platform, which enables institutions to make transparent and competitive purchases, thereby promoting better financial management. The transparent procurement process will help Principals to streamline financial administration.

The session was conducted by experts from RUSA, Assam, and AS-CFMS, Finance Department, namely Miftahur Ali Ahmed, Dhanjit Gogoi, and Arindam Pachani who provided valuable insights and addressed participants’ queries, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the system.

The workshop was attended by principal, teachers and non-teaching representatives from more than 30 colleges including BN College, Abhayapuri College, Ratnapith College.

Earlier, the Goalpara college authority felicitated the RUSA officials by gamocha. The initiative is expected to be a game-changer for higher education institutions in Assam, fostering greater accountability and efficiency in their procurement processes.

