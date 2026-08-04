Assam: Workshop on martyr-artist Nalini Choudhury’s evergreen songs concludes in Palasbari

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A three-day workshop on the evergreen songs of martyr-artist Nalini Choudhury, organised by the Bichitra Kumar Nyas, concluded at the Palasbari Sanskriti Bikash Bhawan on Friday. The valedictory programme was held at the auditorium of the Palasbari Sanskriti Bikash Bhawan with its president Anil Chandra Kalita in the chair. Dr Kantakaberi Das and Dr Dhritinayana Das Barua attended the programme as chief guests.

Music director Deep Rajbanshi, Senior journalist Anil Kalita and Thaneshwar Das were also present on the occasion.

The three-day workshop, which began on July 29, featured Nalini Choudhury’s daughters Barnali Choudhury and Purabi Choudhury, artiste Bhavesh Kalita, music teacher Nirupama Das, young singer Nisharani Das and Nyas secretary Bichitra Das as resource persons.

Around 60 students from different parts of South Kamrup participated in the workshop. At the valedictory function, the participants performed some of Nalini Choudhury’s timeless songs, enthralling the audience. Palasbari Sanskriti Bikash Bhawan secretary Jatindra Nath Kalita, senior journalist and retired headmaster Anil Kalita, Ranjan Kumar, Satyaban Kumar, Bhadreswar Kalita, Dinesh Kalita and Jayanta Goswami, among others, were present at the programme.

The concluding session was conducted by teachers Jutika Deka and Angana Thakuria.

Before the programme began, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in the recent floods. Thereafter, Nyas secretary Bichitra Kumar spoke about the objectives of the Bichitra Kumar Nyas and welcomed the guests and participants.

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