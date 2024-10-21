Assam: Workshop on Rapid Visual Screening Held in Goreswar

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: An workshop on the Rapid Visual Screening for Engineers under the initiative of DDMA, in association with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, was held on October 18 and October 19.

The workshop was inaugurated by Additional District Commissioner Hemashree Khanikar and District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, who directed all engineers to do an earthquake-resistant design for the newly created district of Tamulpur. He also encourages engineers to do qualitative work and take good initiative for the district.

The participants were divided into 3 groups and were asked to select a building or Assam-type house to assess and fill out the form. The first group took the Tamulpur HS building, the second group took the hospital building, and the third group took the sub-division office building.

The next day, the participants gave presentations, and certificates were distributed among them.

In this regard, the engineers of various departments, SSA, PNRD, NHM, and PWD, were present, and resource persons from Udalguri PWD Division, Iftekhar Arshad, AE, PWD, and Manishankar Muchahary, PWD (B), project officer of DDMA, Tamulpur Chanda Singh, were present.

Also Read: Assam State Disaster Management Authority Conducts Workshop on Resilient Housing