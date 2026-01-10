Assam News

Assam: Workshop on research collaboration held at LGBRIMH, Tezpur

An inter-institutional workshop titled ‘From Proposal to Impact: Mastering Research Collaboration & Evidence-Based Excellence’ was conducted at LGBRIMH
LGBRIMH
Published on

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: An inter-institutional workshop titled ‘From Proposal to Impact: Mastering Research Collaboration & Evidence-Based Excellence’ was conducted at LGBRIMH with the participation of eminent external experts and internal faculty members from various departments of the institute. The workshop featured distinguished resource persons including Dr Pinaki Chakravarty, Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology, Tezpur Medical College, and Dr Rupak Mukhopadhyay, Professor and Head, Department of Molecular Biology & Biotechnology, Tezpur University. They were joined by internal faculty members who contributed to enriching discussions on collaborative and evidence-based research practices.

Also Read: LGBRIMH observes International Day Against Drug Abuse

Workshop
LGBRIMH

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com