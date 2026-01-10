Assam: Workshop on research collaboration held at LGBRIMH, Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: An inter-institutional workshop titled ‘From Proposal to Impact: Mastering Research Collaboration & Evidence-Based Excellence’ was conducted at LGBRIMH with the participation of eminent external experts and internal faculty members from various departments of the institute. The workshop featured distinguished resource persons including Dr Pinaki Chakravarty, Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology, Tezpur Medical College, and Dr Rupak Mukhopadhyay, Professor and Head, Department of Molecular Biology & Biotechnology, Tezpur University. They were joined by internal faculty members who contributed to enriching discussions on collaborative and evidence-based research practices.

