Assam: Workshop on strategies for 'Zero Snakebite Death' initiative held in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Zero Death Project and the Snakebite Awareness Response Prevention and Action (SARPA) Assam Team, Demow Model Hospital-cum-Community Health Centre, organized a stakeholder workshop on co-development of implementation strategies for ICMR Project 'SARPA: Zero Snakebite Death Initiative, Community Empowerment and Engagement for Mitigation of Snakebite Envenoming' at Demow Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC) on Thursday.

The stakeholder workshop was organized with Panchayat presidents under the Demow Block present. Dr Surajit Giri, Co-Principal Investigator of SARPA Assam Team, said that the ICMR wanted research on 'Zero Snakebite Death.' He said that the Demow Model Hospital-cum-CHC achieved 'Zero Snakebite Deaths' for the fifth consecutive year (2021-2025) and that they had started a model for the same in the year 2018 and ICMR had picked up that model.

Dr Giri said that the research would be conducted from 2026 to 2029 for four years. He spoke broadly about the ICMR Zero Death Project with a PowerPoint presentation and also highlighted the dos and don'ts after snakebite.

Also read: Assam: Snakebite cases on the rise, death on the fall