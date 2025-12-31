Assam: Snakebite cases on the rise, death on the fall

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Snakebite continues to worry people in Assam. The year 2024 marked over 10,000 snakebite cases in the state, which increased to over 11,000 cases in 2025. The silver lining is that the number of deaths due to snakebites has declined in the state.

The state witnessed 10,650 snakebite cases in 2024, and the number of cases increased to 11,250 in 2025. On the contrary, the number of deaths due to snakebites was 150 in 2022. The number of deaths kept coming down to only 27 in 2025. The Demow Rural Hospital did play an important role in the treatment of snakebite patients. In the past five years, the hospital treated over 3,500 snakebite patients without any mortality. The hospital developed a standard treatment guideline known as the Demow Protocol with acknowledgement at the state, national and international levels. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has undertaken a scientific evaluation of the Demow model. It has been presented at various platforms, including the forums involving the Government of Assam, the Government of India, the International Venom Association and academic conferences.

Snakebite specialist and doctor of Demow Hospital Surajit Giri said, “Following the Demow model, snakebite treatment services have been strengthened across rural and district hospitals in Assam, reinforcing the role of primary and secondary healthcare institutions in managing snakebite envenomation. The key factors in snakebite treatment are (i) early hospital reporting through community participation, (ii) mandatory observation for 24 hours after snakebite, (iii) timely administration of anti-snake venom as per clinical indications, (iv) uniform treatment irrespective of socio-economic status, and (v) clear identification and management of different venom syndrome prevalent in Assam.”

