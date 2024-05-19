Assam: Workshop on superstition organized at BHB College, Bajali

Bajali: Certain malpractices out of superstitious beliefs have been reported in our society across the state. Taking the matter seriously in this connection, the Statistics department & Equal Opportunity Cell of BHB College in association with Assam Science Society, Sarupeta Branch organized a day-long workshop on superstition, prejudices and its impact on society at the college premise on May 18. At the very beginning Dr. Dipul Talukdar, IQAC coordinator & HoD, department of Statistics at BHB college briefly elaborated about the objectives of the workshop.

The programme was presided over by Dr. Nayan Jyoti Das, principal of the college and moderated by Preeti Rekha Dutta, Convenor, Equal Opportunity cell of the college.

In his oration, Dr. Nayan Jyoti Das said that although the digital world had shortened the distance of communication and added to the globalization process, still people haven’t been able to come out of their own shells of misconception and wrong cultures. People should use social media only for good causes and developmental work and not for spreading rumours and superstitions. Kanak Das, HoD & Associate professor Dept of Botany; Dr. Akshyay Kumar Haloi, Associate professor, Zoology Department both from Bhattadev University attended the programme as resource person.

They raised awareness against superstitious beliefs by shedding light on the dark side of various malpractices that affect the mass at large. The resource persons appealed to gatherings to maintain public peace and tranquility in the society. They also motivated all the people to cooperate to eradicate all types of narrow mindedness from the society. Disadvantages of social media were also discussed in the meeting, especially its ill effects on the mindsets of the youths. At least 125 students from various departments actively participated in the workshop. Ashini Thakuaria, representing Assam Science Society, Sarupeta Branch along with other faculty members of the college attended the programme, stated a press release.

