Assam: Workshop on vermicomposting held at Dhing College

NAGAON: A day-long workshop on vermicomposting was held at Dhing College on Friday. The workshop was organized by Assam Science Technology and Environment in collaboration with Eco Club, Dhing College supported by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

The primary aim of the workshop was to learn to turn waste to wealth providing the theoretical as well as practical knowledge to the participants to develop skills to implement vermicomposting as an eco-friendly way to manage waste and create valuable resources for sustainable agriculture.

Through hands-on-training, demonstrations and informative sessions, the attendees got the opportunity to learn about the benefits of vermicomposting, its role in organic farming etc. The workshop also emphasizes the importance of biodiversity, highlighting the role of local earthworms in the process.

A plantation programme was carried out on occasion of the programme in the college campus. Dr Biman Hazarika, principal of the college inaugurated the workshop and highlighted on the need of vermicomposting and its advantage. Dr Sanjeeb Kumar Nath, co-ordinator of Eco Club, elucidated the objectives of the workshop. During the inaugural session, Dr Hazarika also ceremonially released a handbook of vermicomposting penned by Dr Sanjeeb Kumar Nath.

Following the inaugural session, technical sessions witnessed the active participation of over 14 High school and Middle English school, eco-club coordinators and students as deputed by IS and BEEO of Nagaon.

Over 125 participants, comprising of deputed teachers, faculty, and resource persons, students were actively engaged in the comprehensive event.

Dr Anju Mala Deka, senior scientist, Agronomy, AAU-ZRS, Shillongani, Nagaon, Tridisha Deka, teaching associate, Daffodil College of Horticulture, Midim Sorongsa, teaching associate, Department of Plant Pathology at Daffodil College of Horticulture attended the event as the resource persons.

