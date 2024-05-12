Assam: Preparedness for floods reviewed in Cachar district

SILCHAR: In a bid to check the flood situation during monsoon season in the district, Cachar district administration in association with District Disaster Management Authority held a review meeting on preparedness to combat the flood situation in the district.

Therefore, the preparatory meeting was held with the initiative of the district administration and district disaster management authorities at the old conference Hall of the DC office on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by the Chief Executive Officer of DDMA, Cachar, Yubaraj Borthakur in presence of other officials of line departments.

CEO Borthakur reviewed the district level disaster preparedness plan for 2024-25, block level flood preparedness, reports and discussed at length about the departmental preparation of flood preparedness etc. with officials of various departments concerned.

In the meeting, Yuvaraj Borthakur said that depending on the experience of the past flood situation each department should prepare for this flood and also directed to take department wise plan. Borthakur also stated that this time 5 women relief camps and model relief camps will be set up in 5 revenue circles of Cachar district where training should be arranged for the teachers, health workers. Besides, Borthakur suggested that all the arrangements like toilets/sanitation, drinking water, electricity etc. should be made properly in these relief camps. He said that in addition, arrangements should be made to keep relief materials and cattle feed etc. in two or three strategic locations of the revenue circles so that the people sheltered in the relief camp do not face any problem. He also instructed every department under the district to be alert in this regard.

DDMA CEO Borthakur also emphasized on the progress of flood protection works in the district, he also asked to ensure proper functioning of the sluice gates etc within the district.

Borthakur also urged the Department of Food and Civil Supplies to ensure the availability of food items so that there are no complications in the supply of food items during calamity and price hike matters etc.

Earlier, DPO, DDMA, Cachar, Shamim Ahmed Laskar presented preparedness guidelines through PPT and took review on each point from all stakeholders and other line departments, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assamese Film ‘Jiya’ To Release On May 17, Cast And Crew Share Intriguing Story Insights In Jorhat

Also Watch: