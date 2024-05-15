Assam: Workshop on vermicomposting held at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College

JAMUGURIHAT: A day long workshop on vermicomposting was held on Tuesday at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College under the aegis of Eco Club and Botany department of the college with participation of more than one hundred students form the Higher Secondary and High Schools of the greater Naduar area. Delivering the welcome address Dr. Ajit Hazarika, Principal of the college told that vermicomposting may open up before our students a new career and they can adopt it along with their studies and try to be self reliant. He told that such training programmes may stimulate our students to consider the most herbal ways of living and search for alternate means of livelihood.

Dr. Ratul Nath, Assistant Professor, Behali Degree College acting as the resource person spoke extensively on the topic and narrated how a person can materialise the dream of becoming a crorepati simply by following such a humble career of producing vermicompost at home with very low investment. He described how unwise use of pesticides and chemicals are destroying the crop fields and posing threat to our health. He told that we should spare some time to follow more harmless ways like producing and consuming organic foods. But without organic manure it is not possible and we must encourage and popularise manufacturing of vermicompost at home as a common practice. He told that our students may associate themselves with this process and pursue a very lucrative career. Later, a hands-on training on vermi composting was conducted at the Vermicompost Production and Training Centre of the college and Pankaj Hazarika, an award-winning farmer and expert in Vermicompost offered necessary training in this regard. Previously Dr. Tulsi Upadhyaya explaining the objectives of the programme told that man has done much damage to nature by overexploiting the natural resources and it is high time to behave responsibility towards our environment. Under Mission Life Assam a number of programmes have been conducted to sensitize the people regarding the environmental issues and the present workshop organised by Assam Science Technology and Environment Council and sponsored by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, government of India is part of that objective which may encourage our students to adopt more eco-friendly ways for survival.

The programme was presided over by Dr. Bipul Kumar Borah, president of the governing body of the college. He expected that such programmes would motivate our students to think about our ailing environment and follow innovative and harmless means of livelihood. The programme was anchored by Manisha Das, assistant Professor, department of Botany.

