Assam: People praises Nalbari Gurdon Higher Secondary School’s decision

Nalbari: A remarkable decision of Government Gurdon Higher Secondary School, Nalbari has gained praise from the people of the district. This centre of excellence, established in 1887 has been used as strong room in every elections for years. The students had to confront with innumerable lapses during the period in every election. But in Lok Sabha Election-2024, under the leadership of the Nalbari MLA and president of school management authority Jayanta Mallabaruah all the classes were transferred to newly built Nalbari B Ed College campus. Diganta Kumar Sarma, the Principal of the school informed that this movement of the school authority has been proved fruitful since the students did not face any kind of lapses during the election period. Partha Pratim Lahkar, a member of school management committee said that this kind of movements are only for the benefit of the students. It is noteworthy to mention that for last two or three years students from the all directions of the district are queuing to enrol in Government Gurdon HS School.

