Centre to Observe World Breastfeeding Week 2026 from August 1

Guwahati: The Ministry of Women and Child Development will observe World Breastfeeding Week 2026 across the country from August 1 to August 7 to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding for the health of both mothers and children.

The week-long campaign aims to encourage families, communities and healthcare workers to promote early initiation of breastfeeding, exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, and continued breastfeeding up to two years and beyond, along with appropriate complementary feeding.

The ministry has urged families to ensure that every newborn is breastfed within the first hour after birth, known as the Golden Hour, saying it plays a vital role in improving a child's health and survival.

It also stressed that babies should be fed only breast milk during the first six months, without giving water, honey, ghutti, glucose or infant formula, as breast milk provides all the nutrition and hydration an infant needs during this period.

After six months, the ministry advised introducing nutritious complementary foods while continuing breastfeeding until the child is at least two years old or beyond.

The ministry also highlighted the health benefits of breastfeeding for mothers, saying it supports recovery after childbirth and helps reduce the risk of breast and ovarian cancers, type-2 diabetes and postpartum depression.

It has appealed to healthcare professionals, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, families and communities to work together to create a supportive environment that enables every mother to breastfeed and gives every child the healthiest possible start in life.