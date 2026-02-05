Assam: World Cancer Day observed in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the world, the World Cancer Day was observed in Kokrajhar on Wednesday. MLA Lawrence Islary while emphasizing the need for awareness and early detection, stated that cancer was no longer a death sentence if detected early and urged people to get regular health check-ups. The event was organized by Kokrajhar Cancer Centre in collaboration with the District Health Services and included a rally from Besorgaon Nursing College to Kokrajhar Cancer Centre. The rally was flagged off by MLA Islary, who highlighted the importance of awareness and early detection in cancer prevention.

Other dignitaries, including Dr Atul Chandra Boro, Superintendent of Kokrajhar Medical College & Hospital, and Dr Nirmal Kumar Singha, Medical Superintendent of Kokrajhar Cancer Centre, also spoke at the event, urging people to take proactive steps in cancer prevention.

