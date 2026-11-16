Assam: World Diabetes Day observed at Silchar Medical College and Hospital

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, the Department of Medicine at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) organised a special awareness event at its OPD complex. The primary objective of the program was to raise public awareness regarding diabetes prevention, early-stage diagnosis, and the importance of timely medical intervention. The event was attended by the Principal of the Medical College, Dr. Abhijit Swami, Vice-Principal, Dr. Prithwiraj Bhattacharjee, and the Head of the Department of Medicine (In-charge), Dr. D. J. Sharma. During the session, Dr. Tanushree Deb addressed various common misconceptions and myths surrounding diabetes, providing scientific explanations to foster better public understanding and awareness. Following the inaugural addresses, an interactive awareness session was held with the patients and their attendants present at the OPD. Diet charts designed to aid in diabetes management were distributed to the patients. One of important highlights of the event was a captivating diabetes awareness play performed by the students, which received widespread appreciation from the patients and audience.