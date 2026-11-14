World Diabetes Day 2026: 3.86 Crore Indians Living With Undiagnosed Diabetes

Guwahati: India and countries worldwide marked World Diabetes Day 2026 on Saturday, November 14, with awareness campaigns, free blood glucose screening camps and community health initiatives. Led by health agencies, hospitals and community groups, the activities aim to address undiagnosed diabetes and encourage early testing under this year's theme, "Early Action on Diabetes."

This year's World Diabetes Day campaign centres on the theme "Early Action on Diabetes", highlighting the need to identify the condition before it leads to serious health complications.

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the global campaign organizer, is emphasizing the importance of timely screening and diagnosis. Its 2026 campaign statement warns that millions of people remain unaware of their diabetes or potential risk.

"With millions of people living with undiagnosed diabetes or unaware of their risk, acting early can save lives, prevent complications and improve health for all," the IDF said. The campaign aims to encourage individuals to recognize potential symptoms, seek testing and access appropriate healthcare.

India faces a substantial diabetes diagnosis gap, with 8.98 crore adults affected by the condition and approximately 3.86 crore, or 43%, remaining undiagnosed.

Globally, 589 million adults are living with diabetes, while 252 million, representing more than 40% of those affected, do not know they have the condition.

The campaign also identifies 635 million adults worldwide as being at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Up to 50% of people with diabetes may already have complications when they receive their diagnosis.

These figures highlight the importance of expanding access to screening and early diagnosis.

Across India, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Health Mission (NHM) are implementing non-communicable disease services through health centres and clinics.

Hospitals, health agencies and community organizations are conducting free blood glucose screening drives, awareness programmes and lifestyle education activities.

In Guwahati, Assam, community initiatives include public screening camps and walkathons to encourage participation in diabetes awareness activities.

The WHO has also highlighted the importance of recognizing symptoms and ensuring timely medical assessment.

"Recognize the symptoms of diabetes to support timely testing, diagnosis and referral," the WHO said in its 2026 World Diabetes Day brief.

The WHO has set a global target of diagnosing at least 80% of people living with diabetes by 2030. The target places early detection at the centre of efforts to reduce the number of people living with undiagnosed diabetes.

Meanwhile, IDF survey findings for the 2026–2027 campaign indicate that 75% of at-risk Indian adults mistakenly believe prediabetes causes obvious symptoms.

This misconception highlights the need for greater public awareness about diabetes risk and screening.

World Diabetes Day is observed annually on November 14 to mark the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, the co-discoverer of insulin.

The 2026 campaign calls on communities, healthcare institutions and individuals to prioritize early testing rather than wait for noticeable symptoms.

With millions of affected adults still undiagnosed in India and worldwide, the campaign's central message is clear: recognizing risk, seeking timely screening and obtaining an early diagnosis can help prevent complications and improve health outcomes.