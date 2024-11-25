Assam: World Heritage Week 2024 Concludes Today at Charaideo

Sonari: The Directorate of Archaeology, Assam, is organizing the closing ceremony of the World Heritage Week 2024 on November 25 in the Tourist Information Centre at Charaideo. The ceremony will be graced by Nandita Gorlosa, Minister, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture (Archaeology), Power, Sports and Youth Affairs, Cooperation Department, as Chief Guest.

During the ceremony, certificates and prizes will be awarded to the students who won in the drawing competition and essay competition organized during the week-long program of World Heritage Week.

This closing ceremony will conclude the week-long ceremony of World Heritage Week, which was organized in Charaideo as well as in other parts of Assam by the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam, for fostering heritage awareness and understanding among the people of Assam.

