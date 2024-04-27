Assam: World Malaria Day observed in North Jamuguri

JAMUGURIHAT: World Malaria Day was observed on Thursday around the corner to make people aware of the deadly disease and to arouse precautions pertaining to disease caused from the bite of mosquitoes. Jamugurihat is no exception to this. The North Jamuguri Black Primary Health Centre (BPHC) had organized an awareness programme at the conference hall of the North Jamuguri HSS with Dip Hazarika, principal of the school in the chair on Thursday. Sonitpur district malaria officer Kakali Dutta graced the occasion as a chief guest and explained briefly about the devastation caused by malaria every year. She had also explained about the malaria affected people and mortality rate too. The programme was attended by Dr Alima Nath, SDMO, Pranjit Pritam Nath, MTS, Rashmi Hazarika, MI besides multipurpose workers, local ASHA workers, village headman, students, teachers of the school.

