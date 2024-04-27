Orientation programme on Classroom Observation Tool held in Dhemaji

LAKHIMPUR: Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, Dhemaji organized a one-day orientation programme on Classroom Observation Tool for Block Resource Persons and Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators of NIPUN Education Block, Bordoloni, Dhemaji at Paschim Gogamukh ME School on Thursday. All the Cluster Coordinators of 29 clusters of adopted NIPUN Block Bordoloni were attended the programme. Rasmi Doley, District Consultant, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission, Dhemaji, Indrajit Gam, Lecturer, District Institute of Education and Training, Dhemaji and Nabin Boruah, Assistant Teacher of Bordoloni Boys’ MV School imparted the training comprehensively as master trainers.

The programme was also graced by Indranath Chatterjee, State Lead of Central Square Foundation, a partner organisation of Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, Assam, Bitupan Hazarika, District Mission Coordinator Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, Dhemaji, Arunima Duwarah, District Programme Officer, Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, Prabin Padun, Block Accountant and Sarangajyoti Baruah, Block Management Information System Coordinator.

The main theme of the training was to impart know-how of Classroom Observation Tool app for effective supportive supervision to teachers following the standard protocols of pre-observation, during observation and post observation covering thirteen domain of observation.

