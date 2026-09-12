Assam: World Suicide Prevention Day observed in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: World Suicide Prevention Day was observed on Friday at the GNM Training Centre, Golaghat, to create awareness of suicide prevention, promote mental health, and encourage people to seek timely counselling during emotional distress. With this year's theme, 'Changing the Narrative on Suicide,' the programme was organised by the district unit of the National Mental Health Programme under the District Health Society, Golaghat, in association with the Indian Psychiatric Society, Assam State Branch. The event brought together healthcare personnel, nursing students, and other stakeholders, highlighting the importance of understanding mental distress, the importance of early identification of mental health concerns, and timely intervention without discrimination or stigma.

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