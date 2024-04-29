Assam: World Veterinary Day observed in Tezpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The World Veterinary Day celebration in Tezpur organized by the Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Association under the aegis of the district Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Sonitpur, highlighting the essential role of veterinarians as healthcare workers. The event featured a walkathon with the veterinarians and field assistants, followed by an anti-rabies vaccination camp for the field workers, aided by Tezpur Medical College and the Health Services Department. The meeting was inaugurated by Dr. Garga Mohan Das, ADC (veterinary), whose background in veterinary science added glory to the celebration. The ADC highlighted how veterinarians are not only essential health workers restricted to treatment but also acknowledge the contribution of veterinarians as essential in administration.

The meeting was also graced by DDC, Sonitpur; District Surveillance Officer, and invited former officials of the department. The district surveillance officer, Dr. Tilak Bhattacharya, also urged the people receiving ARV to repeat the shots on the 7th and 21st days to ensure complete vaccination and protection against rabies. Kamlesh Shah, a progressive dairy farmer, was also acknowledged for his entrepreneurial efforts. The technical session emphasised veterinary public health and its link to human health. Speakers underscored the interconnectedness of environmental, animal, and human health, addressing issues such as food safety, antimicrobial resistance, and zoonoses. During the interactive session, the administration addressed concerns from farmers, such as rising animal feed prices, and ensured a solution to them with the help of the department. Moreover, optimising milk production through heat synchronisation was also addressed.

