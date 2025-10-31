Assam: Xatradhikar of Simaluguri Bajrapur Xatra Narasingha Bhuj passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The Xatradhikar of Tipuk Simaluguri Bajrapur Xatra in Kordoiguri in Tinsukia district, Narasingha Bhuj, passed away on Wednesday at 79. He was under treatment for the past many days because of his deteriorating health condition. Many devotees of the deceased Xatradhikar of the district gathered at the Xatra to pay their last respects to him. As per reports, the final rituals of the Xatradhikar were completed on the same day as per traditional customs of the Mayamora Vashnavites. In December, 2017, as per the will of former Xatradhikar Shri Shri Ananta Bhuj Guru, Puneshwar Mahanta was renamed as Shri Shri Narasingha Bhuj. He was Xatradhikar for about eight years.

