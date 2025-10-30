Tinsukia: Nayanjyoti Gogoi takes charge as Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) secretary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Tinsukia District, has announced a revitalized and strategically reinforced District Executive Committee for the 2025–26 term. The official notification, Ref. No. BJYM/TSK/P/2025-26/04, issued from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Borguri, marks a decisive step towards strengthening structured youth leadership in the district.

The committee was constituted with the consent of the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Tinsukia District, Kusha Kanta Borah, and formally declared by BJYM District President, Pritom Buragohain.

A striking highlight of this year’s appointments is the elevation of Nayanjyoti Gogoi to the post of Secretary of BJYM, Tinsukia District, a development that has ignited a wave of enthusiasm among the youth across Tingrai, Digboi and adjoining regions.

His election has been widely celebrated as a landmark recognition of steadfast loyalty, principled service and unwavering grassroots dedication. Youth wings and local supporters have hailed his appointment as a turning point that will infuse the organization with renewed vitality, strategic direction and sharper youth engagement.

The newly-announced BJYM district committee reflects a blend of experienced minds and young, dynamic leaders drawn from various mandals of the district. The refreshed leadership structure is designed to bolster organizational coherence, enhance cadre mobilization and amplify BJYM’s grassroots impact across both urban and rural landscapes.

BJYM District President Pritom Buragohain expressed confidence that the newly-appointed office bearers would collectively work to accelerate the BJP’s youth-oriented mission and champion initiatives that promote development, accountability, and inclusive progress.

