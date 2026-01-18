Assam: Xutradhars’ 4-day festival ends, leaves audience spellbound

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The four-day annual cultural festival of Xutradhars, a premier performing arts institution from Nagaon, concluded successfully, leaving the audience spellbound.

The event, themed “A Colourful Journey of Dance from Srimanta Sankardev to Zubeen Garg,” was held at the District Library Auditorium.

Under the guidance of dance gurus Gaurav Kumar Hazarika and Murchana Mahanta, Xutradhar’s artistes presented a captivating narrative depicting the lives of revered personalities, including Srimanta Sankardev, Parvati Prasad Barua, Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Khagen Mahanta, and Zubeen Garg, among others.

The event was inaugurated on the first day by Dilip Bora, Principal of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, in the presence of Rupak Sarma, MLA of the Nagaon–Batadrova constituency, Anowar Parbhez, Principal of Delhi Public School, Nagaon, Dipak Bora, scriptwriter, and other dignitaries. On the second day, Apurba Das, Principal of Nagaon Central School, and Dhananjay Talukdar, Accounts and Programme Officer, My Bharat Kendra, Nagaon, attended the occasion as guests of honour.

The highlight of the event was the mesmerizing performance on Zubeen Garg, which left the audience enthralled. The event also honoured 19 students with the title ‘Nrityadharak’ and nine students with ‘Nrityabahak’ for their outstanding performances.

Debangshu Borah was awarded the Best Student of 2025. The festival stood as a testament to Xutradhar’s commitment to promoting the performing arts and its positive impact on society.

The audience was highly impressed by the technical aspects, stage décor, costumes, and overall presentation of the event. Xutradhar’s efforts to convey meaningful messages through the performing arts have been widely appreciated, and the success of the festival is expected to inspire many more.

