Assam: Yaba tablets worth Rs 26 cr seized in Cachar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In yet another successful raid, Cachar police busted an inter-state drugs racket and seized a huge quantity of narcotic substances. SSP Partha Pratim Das said that the value of the drugs in the international market would be no less than Rs 26 crore.

Das informed that based on source input that contraband drugs from Champai in Mizoram were being smuggled into Cachar, a special team conducted an anti-narcotic operation at the Rongpur area in Silchar. They intercepted a truck and recovered 90,000 Yaba tablets from the secret chamber of the vehicle. Two persons, identified as Dalim Uddin Laskar and Abed Sultan Barbhuiya of Dholai were apprehended. SSP Das further said that the vehicle was coming from Mizoram and going towards Guwahati.

