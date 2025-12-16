₹27-Crore Yaba Tablets Seized in Assam’s Rongpur, Two Arrested

Guwahati: Yaba Tablets worth Rs 27 crore were seized during anti-narcotics operation in Rongpur by Cachar Police, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.
The 90,000 tablets were seized from a vehicle which was coming from a neighbouring state resulting in arrest of two people.
" YABA tablets worth ₹27cr- NOW HISTORY! In an excellent anti-narcotics op by
@cacharpolice in Rongpur, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted leading to 🚭Seizure of 90,000 YABA tablets🚨2 Arrests Kudos
@assampolice," the Chief Minister wrote on micro-blogging site X.
While speaking to media, Partha Protim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Cachar district, said that, Cachar Police conducted an anti-narcotics operation in the Rongpur area under Silchar Police Station on Monday.
"One Truck bearing registration number AS-01FC-0018 was intercepted and 90000 Yaba Tablets from the secret chamber of the truck was recovered," ANI quoted Das as saying.
Commenting on the arrest, Das informed that a total of two persons has been apprehended and they were identified as Dalim Uddin Laskar and Abed Sultan Barbhuiya.
" The arrested duo belongs to the Dholai police station area. The vehicle was going towards Guwahati. Legal action has been initiated to find out the forward and backward linkages," the SSP added.