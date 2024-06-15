Assam: Yaba tablets worth Rs. 6 cr seized in Dholai

SILCHAR: Despite strict police vigil, inter-state drugs syndicate did not seem to cease as another consignment of narcotic substances was seized on Thursday night. Based on a secret information, Cachar police on Thursday night launched a drive against a drugs syndicate at Saptagram under Dholai PS along the Assam Mizoram border and recovered a consignment of 22 thousand Yaba tablets from the possession of three persons belonging to the neighbouring state. The estimated price of the seized contraband in the black market would be not less than Rs. 6 crores, a police source claimed.

The persons arrested were identified as Laltinghets Mizo, Isaka Mizo and Beny Saitul. A scooty being used in transportation of the drugs was also seized. Cachar Police Super Nomal Mahatta said, preliminary investigation indicated that the consignment was dispatched from Mizoram and the Barak Valley was used as a transit route.

Contraband substances like Yaba tablets, heroin, cough syrup, ganja were regularly being transported via Barak Valley from the neighbouring states like Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura which share international borders.

On Wednesday, a Special Task Force of Assam Police led by IG Parthasarathi Mahanta along with the Karimganj SP Partha Pratim Das seized a huge quantity of 2,20,000 Yaba tablets at Lamajuar area under Badarpur Police Station. The price of the seized items would be Rs. 66 crores in international black market. This consignment was being transported from Tripura. Three persons had been arrested .They had been identified as Khairul Hussain, driver of the vehicle, Mamon Miya and Nabir Hussain. All the three persons were the residents of Tripura.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches 25 MW Namrup Solar Power Project, Aims for 3000 MW by 2030

Also watch: