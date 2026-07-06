Assam Yet to Release State Subsidy to PM Surya Ghar Beneficiaries, Dues Cross Rs 150 Crore

A CORRESPONDENT

Nalbari: Even as the Assam Government and the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) have earned national recognition for the successful implementation of the PM Surya Ghar rooftop solar scheme, thousands of beneficiaries across the state are reportedly still waiting to receive the state’s share of the subsidy.

Recently, Assam received multiple awards under the flagship Central Government scheme, securing first place in the country for the highest vendor registrations, second for the highest number of consumer applications, second for the highest number of inspections completed, and third for rooftop solar installations.

However, despite these achievements, beneficiaries have alleged that the Assam government has failed to disburse its share of the subsidy for several months, contrary to the scheme’s prescribed timeline.

Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, the Central Government releases its subsidy directly to beneficiaries, generally within three weeks to one month after installation. In contrast, the Assam government’s subsidy has reportedly remained unpaid for consumers who installed rooftop solar systems from January 2025 onwards.

According to sources in APDCL, the pending amount of the state’s subsidy has crossed Rs 150 crore, with the delay reportedly arising due to diversion of funds meant for subsidy payments to other sectors.

The prolonged delay has reportedly begun affecting public confidence in the scheme, with several prospective consumers reconsidering their decision to install rooftop solar systems because of uncertainty over receiving the promised financial assistance.

While beneficiaries have consistently received the Central Government’s subsidy within the stipulated time through direct bank transfers, the Assam Government’s share remains pending in a large number of cases.

According to APDCL’s preliminary estimates, the outstanding liability towards beneficiaries has exceeded Rs 150 crore, with no clear timeline announced for the release of the pending subsidy.

As of June 15, Assam had 135,524 beneficiaries under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, making the delay in subsidy disbursement a significant concern for rooftop solar consumers across the state.

Also Read: District administration steps up awareness on PM Surya Ghar scheme in Sivasagar