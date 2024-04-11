Assam: Yogesvara Sansthan in collaboration with Ministry of Ayush organized Yogotsav 2024 in Maligaon

NAGAON: Yogesvara Sansthan in collaboration with the Moraji Desai National Institute of Yoga and the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, hosted the vibrant Yogotsav 2024 at the Serene Yoga Tirtha, Central Gotanagar, Maligaon on Wednesday.

The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and well-being. This auspicious occasion was inaugurated by Gaurahari Das, an ISKCON devotee from Denmark, Europe, along with notable figures including Sasanka Sarma, Chief Public Officer of NF Railway, Bhagawat Pritam Dutta, Indian actor, Ashok Saikia, social worker, Yogacharya Subhasish, founder president of IYC&YTC, and Dr Shantanu Roy Chowdhury, Associate Professor at Pandu College and Academic Secretary of IYC&YTC.

The programme continued with a common yoga protocol hosted by Dibya Jyoti Deka, chairman of Yogesvara Sansthan featuring demonstrations by skilled practitioners including Biman Kumar Nath, Smriti Rekha Saikia, Debapriyam Kar, Suman Rajbongshi, and Aishwarya Rani Padun.

Yoga enthusiasts were treated to captivating yoga demonstrations by prominent institutions and centres such as IIT Guwahati, Krishna Kanta Handique Government Sanskrit College, Indian Yoga Culture & Yoga Therapy Centre, Yoga Sadhana Centre, Purbanchal Yoga Mahavidyalaya, and Pratishruti Yoga and Center Darrang & Guwahati.

A segment dedicated to felicitations honoured individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of yoga, including Yogabid Bikash Narayan Sarma, Sunita Agarwala, Suresh Poddar, Anil Sarma, Sikta Dev Kar, Hridayananda Tamuli Phukan, Bishnu Rai Rajbonshi, Manashree Prakash, Digenta Nath Das, Warsha Jagati, Binay Kumar Tiwari, Rup Jyoti Kar, Anil Hazarika, Bhargab Kalita, Mahitosh Sen, and Dr. Arundhuti Kar.

The event also featured certificate distribution for yoga demonstrators and free book distribution on yoga topics, followed by a communal breakfast for all attendees, fostering a sense of unity and wellness among participants.

Yogotsav 2024 served as a platform for individuals to celebrate the timeless practice of Yoga and promote holistic well-being, bringing together practitioners, enthusiasts, and experts from various backgrounds to share knowledge and experiences in the pursuit of a healthier and harmonious life. Over 550 individuals participated in this event, contributing to its vibrant atmosphere and enriching exchange of ideas and practices aimed at fostering well-being and unity.

