Assam: ATASU leader Hemanga Barua passes away

DEMOW: Hemanga Barua (28), son of Bichitra Barua, a resident of Demow Kushal Path and an ATASU leader died at a hospital in Dibrugarh on Tuesday morning. Hemanga Barua was suffering from jaundice. The ATASU, Demow Regional Committee deeply condoled his demise and their deepest condolence to the bereaved family. Hemanga Barua left behind his father, mother, brother, and a host of relatives.

