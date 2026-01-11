Woman dies after childbirth in Tinsukia Family alleges hospital’s negligence, probe ordered

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The death of a journalist's wife, allegedly due to hospital negligence after delivering a healthy baby girl, has sparked outrage among several student organisations as well as the journalists' fraternity, prompting the Tinsukia district administration to order a magisterial inquiry.

The Moran Students' Union demanded legal action against the hospital authorities and the staff involved. The student body also sought compensation of Rs 1 crore for the victim's family and submitted a memorandum to the Tinsukia district commissioner.

According to reports, Hemamani Borah Moran (32), wife of Tinsukia-based journalist Protap Moran, was admitted to Aditya Hospital in Tinsukia on Wednesday and delivered a baby girl on Thursday under the supervision of Dr Monoj Duwara, a gynaecologist at Tinsukia Civil Hospital. During the post-recovery stage, she was under the care of Dr Dipjyoti Chakradhara.

As her condition deteriorated on Friday, she was administered high doses of medicines related to hypertension, following which she expired. Family members alleged that she died due to negligence on the part of the attending doctor and paramedical staff, who they claimed were not qualified to handle emergency situations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mirzana Hussain will conduct the inquiry along with Bombee Kumari, Assistant Commissioner, Dr Nirod Borah, Joint Director of Health Services, and Dr Mridul Gogoi, Superintendent of Tinsukia Civil Hospital. The inquiry team has been asked to submit its report within seven days.

