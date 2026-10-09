Assam: Young Man Loses Life in Tragic Crash on NH-27 in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A tragic road accident on National Highway 27 at Ghograpar in Nalbari district claimed the life of a young man on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sourav Sharma of Khagrabari, Jalah, in Baksa district. According to reports, Sourav Sharma, along with Raktim Nath and Rahul Sharma, was travelling home in a four-wheeler when the vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed into the railing of a bridge at Ghograpar on NH-27. Sourav Sharma sustained critical injuries and was taken to Nalbari Medical College & Hospital along with Raktim Nath and Rahul Sharma. However, doctors at the hospital declared Sourav Sharma dead. Meanwhile, Raktim Nath and Rahul Sharma were examined and declared stable by the attending doctors.

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