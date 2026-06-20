Assam: Young poet Lakhiram Kurmi releases ‘Anubhav’ poetry collection in Bokakhat

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BOKAKHAT: A poetry book, ‘Anubhav,’ written by young author Lakhiram Kurmi of Saotali tea estate in Khumtai, was formally released on Friday at a special function. The book was unveiled by Biswajit Bora, a Professor of Melamora College. The e-book edition of the poetry collection was also launched through digital platforms. Lakhiram Kurmi, who has been honoured with the Assam Government’s Young Writer Award, stated that in the present era, digital media plays an equally important role alongside printed books in promoting literature.

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