Lekhika Samaroh Meeting in Doomdooma Marks Poetry Book Release and Literary Discussions

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The monthly meeting of the Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, Doomdooma Sakha was held on Saturday at its office premises located on Rupaisiding Bir Raghav Moran Path. The meeting was presided over by branch president Dibyalata Deka.

The programme, conducted by branch secretary Ranjita Gogoi Baruah, featured discussions on the forthcoming branch conference and the publication of the branch magazine Meghmallar. Literary secretary Sangeeta Baruah Deka also deliberated on the proposed Joymati Konwar Memorial Award.

A major highlight of the meeting was the release of the poetry collection Ki Charair Gane Basanta Ane authored by noted writer and branch adviser Dr. Meena Devi Baruah, who is also an executive member of the central committee of the organisation. The book was formally released by invited guest Dr. Chitrajit Saikia, Associate Professor of Duliajan College. His insightful address on the occasion was highly appreciated by the audience.

Among those present were president, Rupai Satadol Sakha Xahitya Xabha (RSSXX) Benu Bora, journalist-pensioner and Assam Science Society executive member Dhiren Deka, former president of Tinsukia Zila Xahitya Sabha Arjun Baruah, RSSXX secretary Ratul Gogoi, poets Ratan Sadiyal, Montu Moran and Bikiyan Bailung, along with central committee vice-president Kiranmayee Hazarika Baruah and members of the branch.

The programme’s main attraction was a poetry recitation and review session, during which ten poets presented their self-composed poems. Those who recited poems included Manjul Sharma, Kiranmayee Hazarika Baruah, Arpana Senapati, Junu Bora, Purnima Konwar, Archana Bora, Lakhimi Neog, Rekha Gogoi, Rumi Kalita Gogoi and Ranjita Gogoi Baruah.

Following the virtual presentation of a poem by Dr. Swarnali Dutta, Dr. Meena Devi Baruah offered an engaging review of the poems. The meeting concluded on a cultural note with the rendition of the State Anthem of Assam.

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