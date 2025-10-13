Assam: Young Scooty Rider Killed in road accident at Lakhoujan

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A scooty rider was killed on the spot in a road accident at Lakhoujan under Bokakhat police station. The deceased has been identified as Chandan Borgohain (27 years), a resident of Lakhoujan.

According to reports, the accident occurred around midnight when an Ultra bus (registration number AS03BC3729) travelling from Guwahati towards Jorhat collided with the scooty on National Highway 37.

Bokakhat traffic police reached the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to Golaghat on Sunday morning for post-mortem examination. The police have seized the bus involved in the accident. The tragic death of the young man has cast a shadow of grief over the entire area.

Also Read: Fatal road accident in Nagaon claims one life, another injured

Also Watch: