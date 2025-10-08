Fatal road accident in Nagaon claims one life, another injured

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A tragic road accident occurred on the old National Highway 37 at Dimaruguri on the outskirts of Nagaon town on Monday morning. A head-on collision, between a bike bearing registration number AS02AV1242 and a scooter bearing registration number AS02P7944, resulted in the death of a person on the spot and left another seriously injured.

The deceased, identified as Deben Bora (52 years), a resident of Gomothagaon under the Itachali police outpost, was a pillion rider on the scooter. The injured person is currently undergoing treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Nagaon traffic police reached the spot and arranged for a post-mortem examination. The news of the death has sent shockwaves in the Gomothagaon area.

Also Read: Three Dies in Horrific Road Accident Near Checha Maidam, Dibrugarh

Also Watch: